/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

John Stamos got to see the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of his son for the first time as a dad.

The "Fuller House" star, 55, shared some adorable photos of the first Christmas with his son, Billy, who was born in April.

Billy is shown getting a sweet smooch from mom Caitlin McHugh, 32, as the family celebrates their first Christmas morning together.

"#MerryChristmas from my real family to yours,'' Stamos wrote in a nod to his fictional "Full House" family.

Another photo shows that Billy already has the natural excitement for Christmas like any kid even though he's only eight months old. He made sure to get his parents in the spirit early in the morning.

"Look who woke up first,'' Stamos wrote.

The new parents, who got married in February, are so smitten with their first child that McHugh said in May that they are already planning on having more kids to give Billy some siblings to play with.

Stamos has been having a blast as a first-time dad in his 50s, telling good friend Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in October that he's "so in love" with his baby boy.

The two have been having a great time together, whether it's celebrating the Fourth of July, introducing him to his "Full House" family or dressing up for Halloween.

Merry Christmas Billy!