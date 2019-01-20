Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Candace Cameron Bure's youngest son, Maksim Bure, may have just turned 17, but in the actress's eyes, he'll always be her "baby."

The "Fuller House" star took to Instagram to mark the special day with a short, but inspiring note.

Bure, who’s married to retired NHL star Valeri Bure, has three kids: daughter Natasha and sons, Lev and Maksim.

In the photo, Bure stands next to her teenager, who towers over her. “Happy 17th birthday, my baby,” the actress wrote, ending the post with a quote from Henry Ford, “whether you think you can or think you can't, you're right.”

Bure has shared her close relationship with her kids on social media before, posting photos of herself, Maksim and Natasha at events like the Malibu Chili Cook-off.

Last fall, she shared a shot of Maksim on his first day of school—a big milestone, Bure wrote, since he’s the only kid still living at home.

Back in June, Bure talked to TODAY about her parenting style and what she’s done to raise three happy, healthy kids.

“There was so much feedback," Bure said. “People were in my ears about what was right and what was wrong.”

Now that all is said and done, we think she’s done a pretty excellent job!