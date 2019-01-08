Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

But where was Joey?

On Monday, Bob Saget and his wife, "Eat Travel Rock" host Kelly Rizzo, went out on a double date with his “Full House" co-star John Stamos and Stamos' wife of nearly one year, Caitlin McHugh. Naturally, Saget had to post a photo of the outing on Instagram along with a hilarious caption.

"What can you say about someone you've loved for so long and want to spend the rest of your life with?" Saget, 62, wrote. "But enough about @JohnStamos — We are both so lucky to have married these wonderful beautiful women — @eattravelrock and @caitlinskybound — And we know which one we are each married to....whew."

Rizzo, 39, also got in on the fun by posting the photo to her Instagram Story, with her own cheeky caption.

"Love having dinner with my brother and sister-in-law," she wrote.

Back in October, Saget tied the knot with Rizzo in a California ceremony attended by many of his “Full House” castmates, including the 55-year-old Stamos.

"So appreciative my family and friends were at Kelly's and my wedding especially my family for life, my Full & Fuller House family," Saget wrote before ending his post with, "I love all these people so much."

Stamos and McHugh got married earlier in 2018 and welcomed a baby boy, Billy. Stamos posted a photo when his "Full House" wife, Lori Loughlin, and Saget came to meet his new son.

McHugh has said in the past that she and Stamos wouldn't mind expanding their family.

"Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him. He needs (siblings) to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time," she told Entertainment Tonight last May.

Saget has three adult daughters from his first marriage.