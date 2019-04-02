Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 2, 2019, 4:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about former “Fuller House” co-star Lori Loughlin, who is facing charges in the college admissions scandal.

Appearing Tuesday on the fourth hour of TODAY with on-screen sister Jodie Sweetin, Bure shared her thoughts on the matter.

“It’s too personal to us,” she said. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Loughlin will not appear on the fifth season of “Fuller House,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among the 50 people indicted in a scheme to get their children accepted into elite colleges through bribes. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Former “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman was also indicted.

Further, the Hallmark Channel announced it cut ties with Loughlin, who starred in the drama “When Calls the Heart,” as well as several other productions for the channel.

Her youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, also lost her deals with Sephora and other brands in the wake of the scandal.

When “Fuller House” won the award for favorite funny TV show at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards last month, Bure made some comments many felt alluded to Loughlin. “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love, and a loving family sticks together no matter what,” she said.

“They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she added.