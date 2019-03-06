Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 6:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

"Fuller House" fans know the show's cast members are like family in real life, but John Stamos holds a special place in his heart for co-star Jodie Sweetin.

Stamos recently gave a heartfelt speech publicly thanking Sweetin for helping him get sober.

The 55-year-old actor opened up about the pair's special bond during a Writers in Treatment awards event in Los Angeles on Feb. 28. Stamos was on hand to present Sweetin, 37, with the organization's Experience, Strength and Hope Award for her candid 2009 memoir, "unSweetined," and her work in the recovery community.

Stamos detailed how his alcohol addiction saw him "hit rock bottom," culminating in a 2015 DUI "where I could have killed someone."

"Jodie lovingly allowed me to walk my own path and when I finally humbled myself to ask for your help, I realized that the perky little blabbermouth had become the master of wisdom and was right by my side during some of the most difficult days of my life," he continued.

"Most importantly," Stamos added, "you were there for me and I will never ever forget that."

Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos were all smiles at the 10th Annual Experience, Strength And Hope Awards at Los Angeles' Skirball Cultural Center on Feb. 28. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Stamos revealed that Sweetin, who began playing his niece Stephanie Tanner as a child when "Full House" debuted in 1987, organized 12-step meetings at his house and on the show's set.

The actor, who tied the knot with Caitlin McHugh in February 2018 and welcomed his first child, son Billy, two months later, credited Sweetin with helping him find bliss as a family man.

“Thank god, my wife and my new son will only know me as a sober husband and father,” Stamos said. “This is Jodie’s legacy in my life.”

While accepting her award, Sweetin, who's been sober for nearly eight years, thanked her parents and dozens of other loved ones who were there to cheer her on.

She also told her TV uncle how very "proud" of him she was.

"It’s been the greatest thing to watch someone that you love have the light come back on again," Sweetin shared.