March 22, 2019, 6:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The daughters of actressLori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli remain enrolled at the University of Southern California as their parents face criminal charges for their alleged participation in a college admissions bribery scheme.

The school confirmed to NBC News on Friday that Isabella Giannulli and her younger sister, Olivia, were still students at USC, despite reports to the contrary.

Lori Loughlin's daughters Isabella (left) and Olivia remain enrolled at USC while their parents are embroiled in an admissions cheating scandal. AP

"We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,'' USC media relations specialist Ron Mackovich told NBC News in a statement.

"USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed."

On Thursday, TMZ reported that both daughters had dropped out of the school and faced a disciplinary hearing in which they could be permanently banned from the school. Other websites circulated TMZ's report.

The "Full House" actress, who was released on $1 million bond last week, is scheduled to appear in federal court with her husband on April 3. Initially, the hearing was scheduled for March 29 but was pushed back on Friday.

Investigators claim Loughlin and her husband agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to improve their two daughters’ chances of getting admitted into USC by pretending they were recruits to the school’s crew team.

Olivia, a social media star who goes by Olivia Jade, has already lost multiple sponsorships from brands like Sephora and TRESemmé in the wake of the scandal. She was on spring break in the Bahamas on a yacht owned by USC chairman Rick Caruso, the father of one of her good friends, when news of the criminal charges broke.