March 24, 2019, 8:13 PM GMT / Updated March 24, 2019, 8:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Amid the college admissions scandal, it looks like Lori Loughlin’s “Fuller House” co-stars are keeping their loving family together through the tough times.

“Fuller House” won the award for favorite funny TV show at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and actresses Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin took to the stage alongside their co-stars to accept the award.

“Thank you for voting ‘Fuller House’ as your favorite funny TV show,” Barber said. “You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart.”

Cameron Bure jumped in and followed Barber’s statement with, “And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love and a loving family sticks together no matter what.”

“They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she added, a subtle reference to her longtime co-star.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been indicted alongside 50 other people as part of a nationwide scheme to get their children admitted into elite colleges and universities. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to make it seem like their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, were members of the rowing team at the University of Southern California to get them admitted into the school.

Loughlin was dropped from all productions on Hallmark and will not be appearing in the fifth and final season of “Fuller House” according to The Hollywood Reporter.