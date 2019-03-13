Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 13, 2019, 10:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

Lori Loughlin appeared in a federal court in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, one day after charges against her in a college admissions scheme came to light.

The actress, best known for playing Aunt Becky on “Full House” and the spinoff “Fuller House,” will be released on $1 million bond. She was allowed to retain her passport so she can travel for work on a project in British Columbia, Canada.

She is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Boston on March 29.

Loughlin, 54, had surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles earlier on Wednesday. She and fellow actress Felicity Huffman are among 50 people who have been charged in the alleged $25 million scam.

Investigators claim Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to improve their two daughters’ chances of getting admitted into USC, by pretending the daughters were recruits to the school’s crew team.

Huffman, whose credits include “Desperate Housewives” and “American Crime,” is accused of paying $15,000 to boost her oldest daughter’s SAT score.

Loughlin and Huffman have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. Huffman is free on $250,000 bail following a court appearance in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Her travel was restricted to the continental U.S.

On TODAY Wednesday, NBC News legal analyst Ari Melber was asked whether it’s likely the defendants in the case will face real prison time.

"They face real prison time for a felony, although you could imagine if they cooperate this not being the kind of thing where the feds want to jail a bunch of parents,'' Melber said.