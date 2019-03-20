Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019, 7:21 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

When Lori Loughlin was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a college admissions bribery scandal, one of her shows, "When Calls the Heart," was caught up in the maelstrom.

That's because the Hallmark Channel quickly severed its ties with Loughlin, who had served as the series' lead and executive producer.

Lori Loughlin in "When Calls the Heart" in 2015. Everett Collection

But her former castmates are hanging tough, and asking the show's loyal fans to do the same as the future of the series now may hang in the balance.

On Tuesday, Loughlin's co-star Paul Greene posted a still from the show featuring his character Carson standing with Faith Carter (played by Andrea Brooks), Carson's burgeoning love interest:

After asking the "Hearties" to caption the photo, he sent his thanks for the fans who are helping the show "through this tough spot," adding, "Remember!!!! Love and tenderness Win."

Brooks also had a few words to share on Instagram.

"Hi #Hearties," she wrote. "I just wanted to take a moment to tell you that I appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support over the past week. Your kindness and dedication does not go unnoticed. I love being a part of this family."

Loughlin with Paul Green at the premiere of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' "Garage Sale Mystery" at The Paley Center for Media in August 2017. Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Loughlin has thus far lost a recurring role on "Fuller House" at Netflix and now her role in "Heart." Upcoming episodes of "Heart," which began airing its sixth season in February, have been pulled from the network.

But it has not (so far) been canceled, said "Heart" producers, who reported on Instagram earlier this week that they were "retooling" the show.

The actress was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 13, as one of 50 people charged in a scam to pay money to get their children into elite universities. She has since been released on $1 million bond.