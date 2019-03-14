Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 14, 2019, 10:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Rheana Murray

The Hallmark Channel is parting ways with Lori Loughlin after the actress was charged with participating in a college admissions bribery scam and was arrested.

Loughlin, best known for starring on "Full House," had a long history with the company. She'd appeared in many of the Hallmark Channel's TV movies, including the "Garage Sale Mysteries" films, and also starred in the drama series "When Calls the Heart."

The company said it's halted any shows or movies involving Loughlin.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," Crown Media, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel, said in a statement. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including 'Garage Sale Mysteries,' an independent third party production."

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among dozens of wealthy parents charged in a nationwide scheme to get their children accepted into top colleges and universities.

Lori Loughlin had starred in several Hallmark TV movies and in the drama series "When Calls the Heart." The company cut ties with the actress on Thursday. Hallmark

The scam involved pricey bribes, helping students cheat on admissions exams and, in some cases, passing students off as recruited athletes, regardless of their athletic abilities. The admitted mastermind behind the scheme, William Rick Singer, is cooperating with authorities.

Investigators claim Loughlin and Giannulli agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California, by pretending they were crew-team recruits.

Loughlin surrendered to federal authorities in Los Angeles on Wednesday and later appeared in court. She was released on $1 million bond and is due back in court in Boston on March 29.

The fallout has also extended to Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli. Sephora dropped its partnership with Olivia, a YouTube star and social media influencer. Critics are now calling for USC to expel both of the young women.

The federal probe, which uncovered the largest college admissions scam to ever be prosecuted by the Department of Justice, was nicknamed Operation Varsity Blues.