Who is the man in the mask at the Grammys with Kelly Osbourne?

The Grammy Awards are a place where artists take their fashion to another level — and this year's celebration is no different.

One person who turned heads was a masked man, posing next to Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet. So who is the man in the mask at the Grammys?

It is none other than Sid Wilson, the turntablist for Slipknot, as well as Osbourne's boyfriend. The pair, who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Feb. 4 event in Los Angeles, share son Sidney, whom they welcomed last year.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson of Slipknot at the 2024 Grammys. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Aside from posing with Osbourne on the red carpet, Wilson also posed with his bandmates, who all rocked Gotham-esque masks to the awards ceremony.

The additional Slipknot members who wore masks at the Grammys were Michael Pfaff, Shawn Crahan and Alessandro Venturella.

The group in nominated in the best metal performance category for their song "Hive Mind."

Members of Slipknot on the red carpet. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

According to the Grammys website, Slipknot has been nominated 11 times and won one Grammy Award.

As for Osbourne and Wilson, they have known each other for years, but made their relationship public in early 2022.

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," Osbourne wrote on Instagram in February 2022.

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA leads the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and more also up for awards. Performers include Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

Follow TODAY.com for complete Grammys coverage, including this year’s winners, unexpected moments, and can’t-miss performances from the biggest names in music.