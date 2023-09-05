Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly’s baby are ‘two peas in a pod’ in sweet photo

Ozzy Osbourne may be rock music's reigning Prince of Darkness, but he's also an adorably doting grandpa to his new grandson.

Osbourne's wife, Sharon Osbourne, posted a cute pic Sept. 3 on Instagram of the former Black Sabbath frontman holding his grandson Sidney.

In the photo, Ozzy Osbourne sits in front of a laptop while clutching little Sidney close to his chest. The "Paranoid" singer mugs for the camera by making a surprised expression while holding his hand over his mouth.

"Two (Peas) In A Pod," Sharon Osbourne wrote in her caption.

Sidney is the first child of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's youngest daughter, Kelly Osbourne, 38, and her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson.

When did baby Sidney arrive?

Sharon Osbourne announced in January that her daughter had welcomed her first child with Wilson.

At the time, she said, Kelly Osbourne was forbidding anyone to share photos of her little boy. “She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon Osbourne revealed on her British chat show, “The Talk.”

Kelly Osbourne told fans as much in a since-vanished statement on her Instagram story in January. “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she explained.

Kelly announced she was pregnant in May 2022

Kelly Osbourne announced she was expecting in May 2022 when she shared photos of herself holding a sonogram.

“I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” the former "Fashion Police" star wrote at the time. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Kelly said Ozzy and Sharon adore Sidney

Kelly Osbourne shared the cute grandparent nicknames Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne use with Sidney during a visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in May.

Ozzy Osbourne, she said, likes to be called “Papa” while Sharon Osbourne goes by “Nana.”

“(My mom) absolutely adores him, and so does my dad,” said the first-time mom. “My dad and him have a real connection.”

The Grammy-winning rocker apparently even thinks about his new grandbaby when he's asleep.

“My dad’s a sleep talker, he always has been,” Kelly Osbourne told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It’s really cute.”

Kelly says Sidney is her 'reason for living'

While chatting with Hoda and Jenna, Kelly Osbourne gushed about how much she loves being a mom.

“I have a beautiful little baby boy, and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning,” she told Hoda and Jenna. “My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word ‘purpose’ really means.”

She added that her son was an easy baby.

“He’s the best,” she said. “He’s so chill.”