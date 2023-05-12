Kelly Osbourne shares the grandparent nicknames Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne want to use

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have gone from Mr. and Mrs. Prince of Darkness to Papa and Nana.

Kelly Osbourne shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on May 12 that her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, likes to be called "Papa" and her mom, Sharon Osbourne, goes by "Nana" as grandparents of Kelly Osbourne's first child, a boy named Sidney.

"(My mom) absolutely adores him, and so does my dad," Kelly Osbourne said. "My dad and him have a real connection."

The iconic metal singer is even thinking about his grandson when he's not awake.

"My dad's a sleep talker, he always has been," Kelly Osbourne said. "Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It's really cute."

Sharon Osbourne shared the news in January that Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Sid Wilson, a member of the metal band Slipknot, had welcomed their baby boy. Sidney became the latest grandchild to join one of the original reality TV families, as Kelly Osbourne's brother, Jack Osbourne, 37, has four children.

Kelly Osbourne, who has returned to television as a co-host on the Fox game show "Beat Shazam," will be celebrating her first Mother's Day this year.

"I have a beautiful little baby boy, and he is my reason for living, my reason for getting up in the morning," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "My whole life revolves around him, and now I understand what the word 'purpose' really means."

She plans on having a spa day with Sharon Osbourne and baby Sidney to mark the holiday. In other words, there will be no heavy metal chaos on this Mother’s Day, just a quiet day with her mother and son.

“He’s the best,” she said about Sidney. “He’s so chill.”

Kelly Osbourne first became a star as a teenager on "The Osbournes," and while she's now a mom in her late 30s, she says she still gets "treated like a teenager" by those who watched the reality TV show.

"They see you as that forever," she said. "It is weird because I'm 38 years old, and I still get treated like a teenager.

Kelly Osbourne recalled her "awkward" teenage years being put in "front of everyone" and being "judged" while on the show, but even so, she wouldn't change a thing about her past.

"Your mistakes can become your biggest victories if you learn from them, and I like to think I have now learned from my mistakes," she continued.