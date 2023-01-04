Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, have welcomed their first child together, a boy.

Kelly's mom, Sharon, shared the news on the British chat show The Talk, saying that her new grandson is named Sidney and that Kelly is "so great, so great."

Sharon said Kelly is protective of her little one. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," she said.

In May, Osbourne, 38, revealed that she was pregnant when she shared two photos of herself holding a sonogram.

“I know that I have been quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why…” the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne wrote at the time. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Osbourne’s pregnancy was not without challenges. She was diagnosed in her third trimester with gestational diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 2% to 10% of pregnant women develop the condition, which is caused by the body not being able to produce enough insulin during pregnancy.

While speaking with People, the TV personality said that her symptoms included weight gain, fatigue and ankle swelling. After her diagnosis, Osbourne managed the condition in part by cutting processed sugar.

“Gestational diabetes is not your fault,” Osbourne told People.

“At first I thought it was something I had done,” she added.

Last year, Osbourne opened up about wanting kids and feeling “behind” in life due to her struggles with substance abuse.

“I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn’t in the cards for me,” Osbourne said during an appearance “Red Table Talk” in April 2021. “I would have been no kind of mother at all. Because I was that crazy addict that was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.’ Like, that’s insane that I would ever even think that.”

Osbourne celebrated a year of sobriety last month.

"What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face," she captioned an Instagram post. "Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"