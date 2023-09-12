How to watch the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The biggest stars will soon be reuniting at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The annual ceremony will be hosted by Nicki Minaj for the second year in a row. The fan-voted VMAs are expected to be a night to remember with performances by Anitta, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Tomorrow x Together and many more.

The star-studded night will continue with Shakira receiving the 2023 Vanguard and taking the stage to perform medley of her greatest hits. There's also Sean Combs set to accept the Global Icon Award.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are also making history because for the first time ever the artist of the year category has an all-female lineup. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are all in the running for the coveted award. Many other music heavy hitters are also nominated for top prizes and will be in attendance.

Below, find out how to catch the awards when they air this week.

When are the MTV VMAs 2023?

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in New Jersey.

How can I watch the MTV VMAs?

Viewers can enjoy the VMAs on MTV.

For people who do not have cable, the awards ceremony will also be available to stream live on Paramount+.