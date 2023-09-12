Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is dad to 7: Here’s what to know about his kids

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being honored in a big way at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

The hip-hop superstar behinds the hits "Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down," "I’ll Be Missing You," "It’s All About the Benjamins" and more, will receive the prestigious Global Icon Award.

Diddy is also set to perform at the ceremony for the first time since 2005, and is nominated for four of the night's awards.

When he isn't making his own music or producing for other stars, the Bad Boy Records label founder relishes spending time with the seven children he shares with four women.

Who are Diddy's seven children?

Diddy, back row, poses with all seven of his kids in a photo he posted on Instagram in March 2023. @diddy via Instagram

The rapper and producer is dad to sons Quincy, Justin, Christian, and daughters Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and baby daughter Love, born in 2022.

"I can honestly say I'm the luckiest man in the world. I got three girls, three boys and they are really kind, great people," the rapper told People in 2017 before Love was born.

While Diddy has always been close to his older boys, he's also raved about being a girl dad to his younger daughters, including twins D’Lila Star and Jessie.

“Girls change the game,” Diddy gushed to People. “If you miss out on being a man and not having a daughter and really loving them, you missing out. Because it’s like, they teach me so much."

The never-married music star, who was raised by his single mom Janice Combs after his dad was killed in 1972, has credited his children's mothers with helping them become the people they are today.

"I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful Black women,” he told People in 2017 of his exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Sarah Chapman and the late Kim Porter, who died the following year of a lung infection.

“The mothers of my children (are) my best friends. My hat goes off to them," he added.

Diddy and his mom, Janice Combs, center, pose with the rapper and producer's sons (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, Christian "King" Combs and Quincy Brown at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In June 2022, Diddy opened up about being a dad in the wake of Porter's death when he appeared on the “Caresha, Please” podcast. During his time on the program, he admitted that his exes had previously done most of the child-rearing while he served as a “part-time father.”

“Kim and Sarah and everybody had everything held down, and then man … you know … just losing Kim, it was just like I was a full-time father,” he said at the time.

“My life is really like going crazy right now,” he added. “Going from just being on the road and stuff to like actually having to raise three girls and never … I’ve never been in this situation, and you know, I guess God gave me some karma. Hit me three times … three times. I got three girls turning 16."

Read on to learn about Diddy's seven kids.

Quincy Brown, 32

Diddy's late ex Kim Porter welcomed son Quincy Brown in June 1991 with her then-boyfriend, R&B star Al B. Sure.

When Quincy Brown was a toddler, Porter began her romance with Diddy, who eventually adopted Brown, according to E! News. The former couple later welcomed four more children together.

Brown, an actor, singer and model, spoke told People in 2017 that Diddy plays many important roles in his life.

"He's a father. He's a friend. He's a teacher. He's like a therapist. You know, he's all that in one. That's kind of what makes him who he is. He's able to just conquer the world," he said.

In 2023, Brown narrated the Paramount Plus music docuseries "Family Legacy," which takes viewers behind the scenes of the lives of some of music's biggest stars.

While promoting the series in April 2023, Brown, who featured his twin sisters, D’Lila and Jessie, in the music video for his 2022 song “Face Off,” told People that he was inspired by his father's career.

“I think I’ve been a sponge, and now I do so much,” he said.

“I’m very much into the art of acting, and then there’s music. But just seeing how he’s able to handle and juggle all these things, I took that from him as my most major takeaway," he added.

Justin Dior Combs, 29

Justin Dior Combs is the son of Diddy and stylist Misa Hylton. He was born in December 1993.

Justin Combs earned a sociology degree at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he played for the UCLA Bruins football team.

"First Combs male to graduate from College.. All praise to God & my parents!" he captioned a June 2016 photo of him on Instagram that showed him in his cap and gown alongside his parents.

Like his brothers, Justin Combs has followed in his father’s footsteps to start a career in entertainment, most notably on television. He appeared in season three of "Power Book II: Ghost" and hosted the 2021 TV series, "Respectfully Justin," where he interviewed famous guests.

Justin Combs told People in 2017 that his dad has always supported him, both personally and professionally.

“He’s always motivating me and pushing me to be greater. It’s crazy because it’s like my dad but also my best friend at the same time. So it’s very unique and I really appreciate it,” he said.

Christian "King" Combs, 25

Diddy with his youngest son, King Combs, performed onstage together during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in September 2022. Denise Truscello / Getty Images

Rapper Christian "King" Combs is the son of Kim Porter and Diddy. The former couple welcomed him in April 1998.

King Combs launched his music career with the release of a 2019 EP called "Cyncerely, C3." In 2022, he collaborated with Kodak Black to release the song "Can’t Stop Won’t Stop," which reached the No. 1 spot on Mediabase’s Urban Radio chart. The song went on to be nominated for a best collaboration award at the 2023 BET Awards.

King Combs has been candid about how much he admires his father as a person and an artist. "We joke around with each other but at the same time I have a super high level of respect for him." he told People in 2017.

The young rapper and his famous father performed together onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chance Combs, 17

Three of Diddy's four daughters: D'Lila Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie Combs in December 2022. Craig Barritt / Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

Diddy's welcomed his first daughter, Chance Combs, with businesswoman Sarah Chapman in July 2006.

Chance Combs and her twin sisters, D'Lila Combs and Jesse Combs, earned praise during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 when they donated beauty and skincare products to a Alexandria House in Los Angeles, which offers temporary housing for women and children moving from emergency shelters into permanent living.

"Last year and going into this year has been difficult for so many. We know how truly blessed we are, and our parents have taught us the importance of helping others,” the three sisters told People in a statement. “It’s something that we’ve made a goal for ourselves as we start to make our own decisions and find our paths as young women.”

Chance Combs stepped out with her famous father to the 2022 Academy Awards.

During a red-carpet interview with Laverne Cox, which was published in a video by E! News, the proud hitmaker gushed to his daughter, "I am speechless. Baby, you look beautiful So beautiful."

During the pair's interview, Chance Combs revealed she was "an aspiring actress."

When Cox asked who she dreamed of one day working with, the teen answered quickly. “Zendaya is one of my biggest inspirations and someone that I really want to work with in the future,” she said.

D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, 16

Twins Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs in July 2023. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Diddy welcomed twins D’Lila Combs and Jessie Combs with Kim Porter in December 2006.

In August 2021, the proud dad shared a video on Facebook showing the twins and their older sister Chance Combs posing in a Vanity Fair photoshoot with him.

"I’m so proud of my Queens. They did such a great job on the Vanity Fair shoot. I’m so proud of you girls!! You all look simply regal, majestic, beautiful & strong. Words can’t even explain!" Diddy wrote in his caption.

"I’m one of the luckiest men in the world!!" he added.

The twins's popular Instagram account and TikTok account features photos of them posing in matching outfits.

Love Sean Combs

Love Sean Combs is the latest addition to the Combs family. Her mother is model Dana Tran, according to People.

Diddy announced baby Love's arrival on Dec. 10, 2022.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Twitter. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Adorable Love has appeared in cute videos on her father's Instagram page, as well as in photos and videos on her many sibling's Instagram accounts.

Diddy's oldest son, Quincy Brown, told People in April 2023 that Love's arrival has been "incredible" for the family.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see life in front of you,” said Brown. “Especially at the age that I’m at. It’s not like being 10 or 15 and seeing a baby.”

“Now I got baby fever,” he jokingly added.