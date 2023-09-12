Heads are turning at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red, or should we say pink, carpet.
As celebrities strutted into the VMAs, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Sept. 12, the cameras flashed, snapping photos of their wild, stylish and extravagant ensembles.
Nicki Minaj is hosting one of the biggest nights in music, and will surely show up and show out in headline-worthy look. In the meantime, the stars dressed to impress for a night filled with stellar performances and memorable moments.
The show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, also includes a pre-show where fans can watch their favorite musicians strut down the carpet in their best fashions.
Take a look as we keep track of the best outfits at the 2023 MTV VMAs — and see if your favorite celebrity has arrived.
Olivia Rodrigo
The "Vampire" singer was literally sparkling on the red carpet, wearing a silver Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. To let the gown shine, she opted for minimal accessories.
Karol G
The Colombian superstar — who is set to perform during the show —wowed in a nude, sheer gown with a matching coat. Her pink locks perfectly matched the pink carpet.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion looked elegant in a black Brandon Blackwood corset-style sheer dress, which she paired with Jacob and Co. jewelry.
Saweetie
The Brazilian beauty stunned in a Schiaparelli look from the fall/winter 23 couture collection.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Donna Farizan
TODAY's Donna Farizan rocked a black leather dress with white and green lining.