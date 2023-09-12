Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Heads are turning at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red, or should we say pink, carpet.

As celebrities strutted into the VMAs, held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, on Sept. 12, the cameras flashed, snapping photos of their wild, stylish and extravagant ensembles.

Nicki Minaj is hosting one of the biggest nights in music, and will surely show up and show out in headline-worthy look. In the meantime, the stars dressed to impress for a night filled with stellar performances and memorable moments.

The show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, also includes a pre-show where fans can watch their favorite musicians strut down the carpet in their best fashions.

Take a look as we keep track of the best outfits at the 2023 MTV VMAs — and see if your favorite celebrity has arrived.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has arrived to the VMAs. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The "Vampire" singer was literally sparkling on the red carpet, wearing a silver Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. To let the gown shine, she opted for minimal accessories.

Karol G

Karol G attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The Colombian superstar — who is set to perform during the show —wowed in a nude, sheer gown with a matching coat. Her pink locks perfectly matched the pink carpet.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked elegant in a black Brandon Blackwood corset-style sheer dress, which she paired with Jacob and Co. jewelry.

Saweetie

Saweetie attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

eeiDemi Lovato

US singer-songwriter Demi Lovato arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Ai

ta

Anitta attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The Brazilian beauty stunned in a Schiaparelli look from the fall/winter 23 couture collection.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Donna Farizan

Donna Farizan attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

TODAY's Donna Farizan rocked a black leather dress with white and green lining.

Pretty Vee

Pretty Vee attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images