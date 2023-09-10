The 2023 VMAs is making history! What to know about the artist of the year nominees

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is going to be one for the books.

For the first time ever, the VMAs is featuring an all-female lineup for its highly-coveted artist of the year category. The six nominated artists are Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira.

Each one of these artists has hit amazing milestones in their career. Earlier this year, Swift kicked off her bestselling "Eras Tour," while Beyoncé has been performing at sold-out arenas across the world for the "Renaissance World Tour."

Then, in February, Karol G made history when she became the first female artist to have an all-Spanish-language album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 albums chart. Last year, Minaj's song “Super Freaky Girl” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

But out of all the nominees, Shakira probably has the most to look forward to this year. At the Sept. 12 ceremony, which will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the "Whenever, Wherever" singer will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award after Minaj received the honor in 2022.

Read on to learn more about the nominees and how many awards they're up for at the 2023 VMAs.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé at the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

This summer, Beyoncé has been performing her "Renaissance World Tour," starting viral trends like the mute challenge and inspiring futuristic silver outfits with her elaborate costumes. Fittingly, in addition to artist of the year, she's nominated for show of the summer.

Beyoncé seems to be going head-to-head with Swift and her "Eras Tour" in that category. According to Forbes, both artists could clear $1 billion from the money they earned at their concerts.

Beyoncé is up for several awards this year, all thanks to her album "Renaissance," including:

Artist of the year

Show of the summer

Song of summer

Album of the year

Doja Cat

Doja Cat performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022, in Indio, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

On Sept. 22, Doja Cat will release her fourth studio album, "Scarlet."

In the weeks leading up to the drop, Doja has released a few new singles that show off her rap skills, including "Attention," which has garnered her several nominations this year.

The "Say So" rapper has already won four VMAs throughout her career.

At the 2023 VMAs, Doja has been nominated for:

Artist of the year

Video of the year

Best collaboration

Best direction

Best art direction

Song of summer

Karol G

Karol G performs on the TODAY plaza. Tyler Essary / TODAY

This year, the “Amargura” singer released her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, performed on TODAY for the Citi Concert Series — and she’ll be making her debut this year on the VMAs stage.

It’s hard to believe that in 2012, Karol G gave up on music entirely. In a July interview with TODAY’s 3rd Hour hosts, Karol G said she felt like it was time to leave her dreams behind after she wasn’t finding the type of success that she wanted in the music industry.

“It takes a lot out of you, your soul and everything,” she said.

But luckily, while riding a train in New York, she saw an ad for a music business conference in Boston. After seeing the same ad a few more times, Karol G decided to attend the conference and give her dream of becoming a superstar one last try.

“I realized that this, what I love and what I feel passion to do, can be my business, too. So I went back to Colombia,” she said.

Now, Karol G is nominated at the VMAs for:

Artist of the year

Show of the summer

Best Latin

Best collaboration

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is no stranger to the VMAs. She’s set to host and perform at the show Sept. 12 for a second consecutive time.

In 2022, she performed a set of her biggest hits right before she received the Video Vanguard Award.

In her speech, she thanked everyone who helped her become a successful artist, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake and her dedicated fanbase known as the “Barbz.”

At the 2023 VMAs, Minaj has been nominated for:

Artist of the year

Video of the year

Best hip-hop

Best R&B

Best visual effects

Song of summer

Shakira

Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on August 10, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Ga. Noam Galai / Getty Images

At the 2023 VMAs, Shakira will receive MTV’s highly-coveted Video Vanguard Award.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” Paramount executive Bruce Gilmer said in a press statement, according to NBC News.

“Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Like Minaj, Shakira will also perform onstage in honor of receiving the award.

Other than artist of the year, Shakira has been nominated for:

Best collaboration

Best Latin (with two nominations — one for her and Karol G’s song “TQG” and another for her hit single “Acróstico.”)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs onstage at the "The Eras Tour" in California. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

The “Midnights” singer is up for 11 VMAs this year, making her the most nominated artist on the roster. Trailing behind her is SZA with eight nominations.

In addition to artist of the year, Swift has also been nominated for video of the year for “Anti-Hero.”

Swift is the only artist in history who has won this category three times. In 2015, she first took home this award for her song “Bad Blood,” then in 2019 for “You Need To Calm Down” and again in 2022 for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

If Swift wins in this category again, she’ll be beating her own record.

Swift’s other nominations include: