The 2023 VMAs is making history! What to know about the artist of the year nominees

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is going to be one for the books.
For the first time ever, the VMAs is featuring an all-female lineup for its highly-coveted artist of the year category. The six nominated artists are Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira.
Each one of these artists has hit amazing milestones in their career. Earlier this year, Swift kicked off her bestselling "Eras Tour," while Beyoncé has been performing at sold-out arenas across the world for the "Renaissance World Tour."
Then, in February, Karol G made history when she became the first female artist to have an all-Spanish-language album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 albums chart. Last year, Minaj's song “Super Freaky Girl” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
But out of all the nominees, Shakira probably has the most to look forward to this year. At the Sept. 12 ceremony, which will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the "Whenever, Wherever" singer will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award after Minaj received the honor in 2022.
Read on to learn more about the nominees and how many awards they're up for at the 2023 VMAs.
Beyoncé
This summer, Beyoncé has been performing her "Renaissance World Tour," starting viral trends like the mute challenge and inspiring futuristic silver outfits with her elaborate costumes. Fittingly, in addition to artist of the year, she's nominated for show of the summer.
Beyoncé seems to be going head-to-head with Swift and her "Eras Tour" in that category. According to Forbes, both artists could clear $1 billion from the money they earned at their concerts.
Beyoncé is up for several awards this year, all thanks to her album "Renaissance," including:
- Artist of the year
- Show of the summer
- Song of summer
- Album of the year
Doja Cat
On Sept. 22, Doja Cat will release her fourth studio album, "Scarlet."
In the weeks leading up to the drop, Doja has released a few new singles that show off her rap skills, including "Attention," which has garnered her several nominations this year.
The "Say So" rapper has already won four VMAs throughout her career.
At the 2023 VMAs, Doja has been nominated for:
- Artist of the year
- Video of the year
- Best collaboration
- Best direction
- Best art direction
- Song of summer
Karol G
This year, the “Amargura” singer released her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, performed on TODAY for the Citi Concert Series — and she’ll be making her debut this year on the VMAs stage.
It’s hard to believe that in 2012, Karol G gave up on music entirely. In a July interview with TODAY’s 3rd Hour hosts, Karol G said she felt like it was time to leave her dreams behind after she wasn’t finding the type of success that she wanted in the music industry.
“It takes a lot out of you, your soul and everything,” she said.
But luckily, while riding a train in New York, she saw an ad for a music business conference in Boston. After seeing the same ad a few more times, Karol G decided to attend the conference and give her dream of becoming a superstar one last try.
“I realized that this, what I love and what I feel passion to do, can be my business, too. So I went back to Colombia,” she said.
Now, Karol G is nominated at the VMAs for:
- Artist of the year
- Show of the summer
- Best Latin
- Best collaboration
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj is no stranger to the VMAs. She’s set to host and perform at the show Sept. 12 for a second consecutive time.
In 2022, she performed a set of her biggest hits right before she received the Video Vanguard Award.
In her speech, she thanked everyone who helped her become a successful artist, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake and her dedicated fanbase known as the “Barbz.”
At the 2023 VMAs, Minaj has been nominated for:
- Artist of the year
- Video of the year
- Best hip-hop
- Best R&B
- Best visual effects
- Song of summer
Shakira
At the 2023 VMAs, Shakira will receive MTV’s highly-coveted Video Vanguard Award.
“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” Paramount executive Bruce Gilmer said in a press statement, according to NBC News.
“Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”
Like Minaj, Shakira will also perform onstage in honor of receiving the award.
Other than artist of the year, Shakira has been nominated for:
- Best collaboration
- Best Latin (with two nominations — one for her and Karol G’s song “TQG” and another for her hit single “Acróstico.”)
Taylor Swift
The “Midnights” singer is up for 11 VMAs this year, making her the most nominated artist on the roster. Trailing behind her is SZA with eight nominations.
In addition to artist of the year, Swift has also been nominated for video of the year for “Anti-Hero.”
Swift is the only artist in history who has won this category three times. In 2015, she first took home this award for her song “Bad Blood,” then in 2019 for “You Need To Calm Down” and again in 2022 for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”
If Swift wins in this category again, she’ll be beating her own record.
Swift’s other nominations include:
- Song of the year
- Best pop
- Best direction
- Best cinematography
- Best visual effects
- Best editing
- Show of the summer
- Song of summer
- Album of the year