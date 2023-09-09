2023 MTV Video Music Awards: Here's who is performing and nominated

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are returning Tuesday, Sept. 12 with a star-studded list of performers and nominations.

Over the years, MTV’s VMAs have been the site of some of pop culture’s biggest moments, including an on-stage kiss between Britney Spears and Madonna in 2003, Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech in 2009, Miley Cyrus’ infamous performance alongside Robin Thicke in 2013, and more.

This year, Nicki Minaj is on deck to emcee the event for the second year in a row. MTV also has a stacked performance lineup for the VMAs, which includes live performances from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion after the release of their new song “Bongos”; Olivia Rodrigo following the release of her new album “Guts”; and Karol G. The event will also take a moment to honor Shakira, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Here’s everything to know about the 2023 VMAs.

Who’s performing at the 2023 VMAs?

This year’s VMAs has a long list of artists who will perform at the pre-show and during the award show, as well as several artists playing on the Doritos Extended Play Stage. The list of performers include:

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Anitta

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Demi Lovato

Diddy

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

Future

Kaliii

Karol G

Kelsea Ballerini

Lil Wayne

Måneskin

Metro Boomin

NAV

Nicki Minaj

NLE Choppa

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Reneé Rapp

Sabrina Carpenter

Shakira

Stray Kids

Swae Lee

The Warning

Tomorrow x Together

Who is nominated at the 2023 VMAs?

Swift and SZA lead the pack at the VMAs this year, with Swift garnering 11 nominations followed by SZA’s eight nominations.

GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress and Reneé Rapp are among the nominees for best new artist, while Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Minaj, Shakira and Swift are battling it out for artist of the year.

MTV shared the full list of nominations on its website. Here’s a highlight of some of the VMA's biggest honors:

Song of the summer

“Cuff It” by Beyoncé

“What Was I Made For?” By Billie Eilish

“What It Is (Block Boy)” by Doechii featuring Kodak Black

“Paint The Town Red” by Doja Cat

“Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa

“Cupid — (Twin Ver.)” by Fifty Fifty

“Fukumean” by Gunna

“Seven” by Jung Kook featuring Latto

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs

“Barbie World (with Aqua)” by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

“Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Karma” by Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice

“Do It Like That” by Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers

“Rush” by Troye Sivan

“La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Album of the year

“Renaissance” by Beyoncé

“Her Loss” by Drake and 21 Savage

“Heroes & Villains” by Metro Boomin

“Endless Summer Vacation” by Miley Cyrus

“SOS” by SZA

“Midnights” by Taylor Swift

Video of the year

“Attention” by Doja Cat

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj

“Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Song of the year

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

“Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

“Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez

“Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“Kill Bill” by SZA

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Group of the year

Blackpink

Fifty Fifty

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Where to watch the 2023 VMAs

The VMAs return Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and will air live in more than 150 million countries.

What to expect at the 2023 VMAs

In addition to the dozens of performances throughout the night and the category awards, two legendary artists will be receiving their own honors at the ceremony: Shakira and Combs.

Shakira will be receiving the Video Vanguard Award, making her the first South American artist to receive the honor since the VMAs began in 1984. She joins a series of famous honorees before her, including Minaj, who was last year’s recipient, as well as Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Rihanna.

In addition to her honor, Shakira will perform at the award show for the first time since 2006.

Combs is also being honored at the VMAs and will be receiving the Global Icon Award. A press release about the reward read, “Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award for his unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond.”

Much like Shakira, Combs is making his big return to the VMA stage and will perform at the show for the first time since 2005, which is also when he last hosted.