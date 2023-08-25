Miley Cyrus reflects on her tumultuous youth in emotional ‘Used to Be Young’ music video

August 25 is an important date to Miley Cyrus.

It's the date she released the music video for her hit single "Wrecking Ball" in 2013, and later that same day, she infamously performed at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside Robin Thicke.

And now, 10 years later, Cyrus released a new song Friday, Aug. 25, reflecting on her career titled "Used to Be Young."

"I know I used to be crazy," she sings on the track. "I know I used to be fun/ You say I used to be wild/ I say, I used to be young."

The 30-year-old singer, who rose to stardom on the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana," wore a Mickey Mouse T-shirt layered below a red bedazzled corset top in the song's music video, as she went through a range of emotions while singing the track.

What is the song about?

"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future," Cyrus wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the song. "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

Cyrus' mother, Tish Cyrus, looked back at her daughter's accomplishments in a comment on the post.

"I love you little and I’m so happy I got to be your Mom. We have been on quite the journey over the last 16 years and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for the next 16! Because where ever it takes you, I’ll be right by your side… Always," she said, adding a red heart emoji.

"Used to Be Young" comes just before the 10th anniversary of Cyrus' three-time platinum album "Bangerz," which held hits like "We Can't Stop" and "Adore You," in addition to "Wrecking Ball."

Cyrus reflected on that period of time in her life during a May interview with British Vogue.

“I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played," Cyrus said. "Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. 'I’m not my parents.' 'I am who I am.'"

"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," she continued. "Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child."

Will Cyrus tour anytime soon?

Earlier this year, Cyrus released her eighth studio album, "Endless Summer Vacation," which featured her hit song "Flowers."

And despite the album's success, Cyrus revealed in May she doesn't have any plans to embark on a tour anytime soon.

"Performing for YOU has been some of the best days of my life & we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades. This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road," she wrote in an Instagram post.

She concluded: "It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too."