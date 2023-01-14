Miley Cyrus releases breakup song on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

Miley Cyrus is back with new music, this time a breakup song released on her ex-husband’s birthday.

Cyrus debuted her new single “Flowers” on Friday, Jan. 13, which coincided with Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday. The song marked the first single from Cyrus’s upcoming studio album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” which is set to release on March 10.

In the song, Cyrus seemingly sings about a past relationship, reflecting on the low moments before her own realization about self-love. Just before midnight on Dec. 31, 2022, the 30-year-old teased the new single on social media with a clip that included her background vocals, singing, “I can love me better, I can love me better, baby,” a motif throughout the song.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of “The Last Song” in 2009. The couple were in an on-and-off again relationship for several years. Hemsworth first proposed to Cyrus in June 2012 when he was 22 and she was 19, but they broke up the following year. Then in 2015, the couple reconciled and tied the knot in a private intimate ceremony in December 2018.

After less than a year of marriage, Cyrus and Hemsworth separated in August 2019. At the time, a representative for Cyrus told TODAY in a statement, “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Shortly after news of their separation was announced, Cyrus debuted a new single titled “Slide Away,” referencing their decade-long relationship with lyrics including “Move on, we’re not 17. I’m not who I used to be. You say that everything changed. You’re right, we’re grown now.”

The singer also denied cheating rumors following the split in a long Twitter thread, telling fans, “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

During a November 2020 interview with the Scandinavian talk show “Skavlan,” Cyrus reflected on how she was able to grieve and heal after losing her home in the 2018 California wildfires, getting divorced, and the death of her maternal grandmother, Loretta Finley, in August 2020.

She said that she “didn’t spend too much time crying over it,” adding, “It wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn’t going to change it, and I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control, otherwise you kind of just start feeling like you’re trapped.”

Since the couple’s split, Hemsworth began dating model Gabriella Brooks. The couple went Instagram official in June 2021 and made their red carpet debut in November 2022 at the premiere of the actor’s film “Poker Face.”