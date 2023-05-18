Miley Cyrus says she carried 'guilt and shame' over causing controversy in early adulthood

Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball when she started shedding her Disney Channel image in her 20s.

Since the age of 13, she was known as the teen idol who famously led “Hannah Montana” for four seasons. But once she decided to break away from that past, backlash ensued.

In a new interview with British Vogue published May 18, the now-30-year-old pop star revealed that she carried “guilt and shame” into her early adulthood because of how people reacted to her changing persona.

“I’m actually not an attention-seeking person, sitting here as a 30-year-old grown woman,” Cyrus said.

Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Andrew H. Walker / WireImage

Some of the singer's notable — and controversial — moments that arose after she tried to move past her "Hannah Montana" days include her 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance of “Party in the U.S.A,” her 2010 song “I Can’t Be Tamed,” her 2013 “Wrecking Ball” music video and twerking at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year.

“I was creating attention for myself because I was dividing myself from a character I had played,” Cyrus explained to the publication. “Anyone, when you’re 20 or 21, you have more to prove. ‘I’m not my parents.’ ‘I am who I am.’”

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused,” she continued. “Now that I’m an adult, I realize how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realize that I would never harshly judge a child.”

The “Flowers” singer also recalled her past reaction to seeing a tabloid magazine run a photo of her with acne with a headline that read: “A Breakout Year!”

“Like who thought that I was not a person who would be hurt by that? Like I was clearly a 20-year-old girl,” she said. “Sure, at 20 I was like every 20-year-old. You think you’re grown, but now I’m like, ‘Oh, no, I was fully a kid.’”

Even to this day, older and wiser, she said she still gets weirded out by headlines about her.

“I was reading this thing the other day about women in the industry who don’t have children, and I was on the list,” she said.

As an artist who rose to stardom at a young age, Cyrus now has a new perspective on her career. She noted that while she loves performing for her closest friends and family, “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

Even the music that she’s decided to do has changed. Cyrus, who has been sober for years, shared how she was recently offered a “standard f---ed up in the club” song and passed on it because that’s not where her life is at this point.

“I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time,' you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum,” she said, with a laugh. “It’s not about being self-serious. I’m just evolved.”

She aims to prove just that with her latest music, and she shared a lyric from an unreleased track with the magazine.

“I know I used to be crazy,” she read. “I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say, I used to be young.”