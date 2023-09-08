Olivia Rodrigo makes one thing clear performing on the TODAY Plaza: Girlhood takes guts

You haven't belted Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" until you've done it with hundreds of teen girls. I'm 32 years old and happily married, but I'll never look at red lights and stop signs the same way.

The pop ballad captures female heartbreak as only a high schooler going through her first real one can. But without it, Rodrigo, now 20, may never have ended up on TODAY's Citi Concert stage in Rockefeller Plaza on Sept. 8, celebrating the release of her second album, "Guts."

As the song's bridge builds during soundcheck, a subtle smile lifts the pop star's lips. She seems to be deciding in real time to leave out the F-word in the all-too-belt-able lyric: "I still ... love you, babe."

Luckily, the crowd has it handled — and the broadcast hasn't started yet.

Maura Hohman / TODAY

Her subsequent chuckle is giving "Your Charismatic Best Friend Who Didn't Mean To Convince The Entire School To Curse In Unison In Front Of The Principal." After all, she does love a four-letter word "in every way," as she quipped during her filming of "8 before 8," especially as an album title.

Girls and women of all ages are the most prominent swath of the audience. Finally, we're in a time where pointing that out won't hurt Rodrigo's cachet.