Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV VMAs

Calling all Barbz, calling all Barbz!

Not only is Nicki Minaj performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but she will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The "Super Bass" singer will join a list of past Vanguard recipients like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. The award honors artists who have had outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and pop culture.

"Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry," Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and chief content officer of music at Paramount+ said in a statement. "She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically 'Nicki.'"

Nicki Minaj performs at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at The Oculus, on Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Minaj is set to take the VMA stage for the first time since 2018, and is nominated this year for the "Best Hip Hop" category. The five-time VMA winner took home her first Moon Person in 2011 for "Best Hip Hop Video," and is a 17-time VMA nominee.

Her newest single, "Super Freaky Girl," is set to be released Friday. A snippet of the song has already made waves on TikTok, as users have created more than 150,000 videos with the sound Minaj posted last month.

Minaj will join performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco, who are all taking the stage throughout the night.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the nominations at this year's awards with seven noms each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow closely behind with six.

The awards show is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 28.