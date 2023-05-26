Blue Ivy surprises fans at mom Beyoncé’s Paris concert: ‘The whole stadium was cheering for her’

Blue Ivy took center stage at her mom Beyoncé's latest show.

The 11-year-old surprised Renaissance World Tour fans during the superstar’s concert in Paris, France, on May 26. The crowd went wild when Blue stepped out in a silver metallic ensemble to join Beyoncé's dancers for a number of songs.

Louis Pisano was in attendance, tells TODAY.com that seeing Blue Ivy “was an incredible surprise.” In video shared on Twitter by Pisano, Blue Ivy is seen in a long sleeve sequin top, metallic pants and wearing sunglasses.

“Blue Ivy strutted out on the stage with only the confidence a daughter of Beyoncé could have and jumped right in the number flawlessly,” Pisano says. “You could see how proud Beyoncé was of her and the finale with mother and daughter with hand stretched to the sky.”

Calling it “so powerful, Pisano adds, “The whole stadium was cheering for her.”

Additionally, in video shared on Twitter by concertgoer @GrandpaHive, Blue Ivy dances and nails the choreography for “Black Parade” from “The Lion King.”

Bey and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter doesn’t miss a beat as she performs on the large stage with her mom.

At the end of the video, the crowd cheers, “Blue, Blue, Blue, Blue.” She smiles and waves her hands in the air.

Others on Twitter shared more videos of Blue Ivy being introduced on stage by her famous mom and also dancing to “My Power,” also from “The Lion King” soundtrack.

Blue Ivy is no stranger to being on stage. In January, she joined Beyoncé during her show for the opening of a new luxury hotel in Dubai, Atlantis The Royal. The mother-daughter duo performed “Brown Skin Girl,” with Blue Ivy dancing in a red sequined jumpsuit, according to Variety.

In March of 2022, Blue Ivy also joined her mom during her performance of “Be Alive” at the Oscars.

As for her most recent performance in Paris, many on social media praised Blue Ivy.

"My baby growing up ...I can’t OMG," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "Beyoncé was performing at her mum’s saloon at the age of 11. Blue is performing at her mum’s stadium tour at the age of 11 — a crowd of 80,000."

"Beyoncé performing with her daughter Blue Ivy, simply legendary," another fan wrote alongside video of the mother-daughter duo performing together.

"Wow, she’s got those moves down to a fine art. Bless her. What a great little performer!" another user tweeted.

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. It is her first solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour. Her latest tour will make its way to North America in July before wrapping in New Orleans in late September.