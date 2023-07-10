15,000 fans, 4 songs, one record-breaking morning: How Karol G's TODAY concert made history

After she steps off the stage to change and prepare for her actual set, which will air live on both TODAY and Telemundo’s Hoy Día, the crowd gets increasingly antsy. Every few minutes, chants of “Karol! Karol! Karol!” begin. The standing room for attendees gets smaller and smaller as last-minute arrivals squeeze in, and everyone tries to get as close as possible to the stage. Security scrambles after multiple barricades are pushed through. There are rumors floating around that the fire department might shut down the entire thing. I can no longer see the Starbucks that flanks one side of the plaza, because 49th Street is now overflowing with people trying desperately to get just a glimpse of pink hair; a few are even standing on top of cars before they are quickly flagged down by police.

I’ve been to many concerts in my lifetime, and during my two years working at TODAY, I’ve been to several here on the plaza. But I have never experienced anything like this.

It’s clear that Karol G fans don’t play, myself included; if my Spotify streams weren't enough proof, the fact that this extremely non-morning person arrived promptly at 6 a.m. wearing a flower in her hair as an ode to Karol should tell you everything you need to know.

Of course, many of us in attendance are Latino, which automatically guaranteed this New York City crowd was going to be huge. Anecdotally, the only crowd TODAY staffers can remember coming anywhere close to the size and energy of this one was Ricky Martin in 1999. As Karol G will later put it in an interview on stage: “As Latinos, we support what we do around the world — we feel proud about all of us.”