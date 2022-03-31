All the artists performing at the 2022 Grammys

A week after the 94th Oscars comes music's biggest night of the year. The 64th Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Trevor Noah returns to host the show, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the first time ever.

In addition to doling out awards, the Grammys is effectively a concert. Some of the nominees — including Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, both up for seven awards — will take the stage in between categories. Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, got their first Academy Award last week.

Below, see the extensive list of all the performers confirmed to take the stage at the 2022 Grammys — and a bit more about some of the most high-profile acts.

Read on for a complete list of Grammys performers

The first batch of confirmed performers included BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, and Brothers Osborne.

Since then, more have been added to the list, including: Aymée Nuviola, Ben Platt, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, Cynthia Erivo, J. Balvin, John Legend, Leslie Odom, Jr., Maria Becerra, Maverick City Music, Nas, Rachel Zegler, and Silk Sonic.

Foo Fighters were originally listed to perform, but no longer will attend the show following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Here's what to know about some of the nominated performers

If, while watching the Grammys, you find yourself unfamiliar with the artists, here's a brief overview of some of the most anticipated acts.

BTS

With their curated outfits and choreography rehearsed to perfection, global sensation K-Pop group BTS is known for their impeccable performances.

Aside from performing at the Grammys this year, BTS is also nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English-language single “Butter.”

"Butter" is BTS' second English-language single. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Billie Eilish

With seven Grammys already und, 20-year-old Billie Eilish — known for haunting, melodic voice and probing lyrics — may take home more awards this year.

Her acclaimed sophomore album "Happier Than Ever" is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album. The album's title song "Happier Than Ever" is nominated for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop performance.

Billie Eilish performs at the 2022 Oscars. Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Fans of the Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" get to say they knew Olivia Rodrigo before she was a pop star.

In Jan. 2021, Rodrigo's song "drivers license" became an all-out phenomenon, rapidly hitting No. 1 on the charts and inspiring its own SNL sketch. The release of her debut album "Sour" in April 2021 made Rodrigo a household name among Gen Z and older listeners alike.

A first-time nominee, Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammys this year, including best new artist.

"drivers license" singer Olivia Rodrigo is up for seven Grammys this year. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Earning 17 nominations over the years, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has a lauded career. Listen to her wrenching song, "The Joke," as an example for why.

This year, the singer — whose music spans genres — is nominated for five awards, including record of the year, song of the year, and best pop solo performance. Carlile collaborated with Alicia Keys on "A Beautiful Noise," nominated for song of the year.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is up for five Grammys this year. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Brothers Osborne

The duo behind the song "Younger Me" will bring some country vibes to the Grammys on Sunday.

Brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne scored nominations in the best country duo/group performance category for their song "Younger Me," and in the best country album category for "Skeletons."

The Brothers Osborne perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ryan Muir / NBC

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Based on the music video for their Grammy-nominated collaboration "INDUSTRY BABY," Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow are poised to deliver a show-stopping spectacle on Sunday night.

Lil Nas X previously won best pop duo/group performance and best music video for "Old Town Road," and is up for another five awards in 2022.