It’s a big day for BTS fans!

On Friday, the seven-member K-pop boyband dropped their highly anticipated new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” released a music video for their new single, “On,” and — as that wasn’t enough — RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope also visited TODAY for a live interview about it all.

BTS members RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin and J-Hope appeared on TODAY Friday. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Thanks to pre-orders from their faithful fan base, the new album, which is their fourth Korean-language studio release and seventh album overall, sold more than 4 million copies before its debut, truly making it lucky No. 7.

"The title is ‘7’ because we’ve got seven members right here, as you see, and it’s been seven years since our debut," RM explained during the chat. "This album is like a big statement and declaration that we admit our destiny, recognize our destiny."

Then, looking out into the crowd, he added, "You guys know this, right?”

The BTS Army showed up on the plaza in force. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The cheers from BTS devotees proved they did. But it would have been just as clear simply based on the fact that those fans have been lining up for days just to see the act, as they're known to do.

The BTS Army packed the TODAY plaza as the “Boy With Luv” singers opened up about this exciting chapter in their career — and the band even gave them a first screening of their new music video for "On."

And if Friday’s live interview has left the BTS Army wanting more — like, for instance, a live performance — there’s good news! In April, the South Korean superstars are set launch 37-date world tour.