Some people watch the Oscars for the red carpet looks; others, for the performances. But for cinephiles, the real action is seeing winners of nominees across 23 categories announced, as they will be during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

The best picture race is especially heated, with critics divided between Jane Campion's cerebral Western "The Power of the Dog" and the heartwarming family movie, "CODA."

The questions keep coming. Which of the nominees for best actress, all of whom acted out complicated depictions of motherhood, will be recognized? Will Will Smith win his first Oscar for "King Richard?" Will Troy Kotsur make Oscars history as the first deaf male actor to win an Academy Award?

We'll be keeping this list of winners updated for when the night unfolds.

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick ... Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Original Screenplay

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Adapted Screenplay

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time to Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Score

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers

“The Power of the Dog”

Song

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”)

“Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”)

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”)

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

“Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”)

Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“Writing With Fire”

International Feature

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan

“Flee,” Denmark

“The Hand of God,” Italy

“Drive My Car,” Japan

“The Worst Person in the World,” Norway

Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Documentary Short

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

Live-Action Short

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

“Ala Kachuu — Take and Run”