Taylor Hawkins, the celebrated Foo Fighters drummer, has died at age 50.

The rock band released a statement on Friday night, confirming their bandmate’s death.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the Foo Fighters’ statement, shared on their social media, reads. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death was announced at the time. The band was on tour in South America at the time of Hawkins’ death. They recently performed at Lollapalooza Chile 2022 on March 18 and Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20.

They were also scheduled to perform at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia, on Friday night.

Following the news of his death, fans, celebrities and friends expressed their condolences on social media.

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side,” Ozzy Osbourne tweeted.

Billy Idol also tweeted, “So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor," and Rick Springfield wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace Taylor. Peace, love, and light to your family.”

"In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad," Nickelback tweeted.

Hawkins was born Feb. 17, 1972, in Fort Worth, Texas. His family moved to Laguna Beach, California, in 1976. He formed part of the Orange County band Sylvia, before joining Sass Jordan as her drummer, before touring with Alanis Morissette.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, replacing original drummer William Goldsmith, becoming one of the central figures in the iconic rock band.

Last year, Hawkins and the rest of the band members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney. Earlier this year, the band released their horror-comedy film “Studio 666.”

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to take the stage during the 2022 Grammys on April 3.

He is survived by his wife, Alison Hawkins, and their children.