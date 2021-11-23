Everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammys

Nominations for music’s biggest night are here! That's right — nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday.

Jon Batiste, known to millions of fans for his work on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," leads the pack with 11 nominations, thanks to his "We Are" album and his work scoring the movie "Soul," which already won the Academy Award for best score.

Justin Bieber, Doja Car and H.ER. were next with eight nods apiece, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo checked in next with seven. Rodrigo is especially noteworthy since she is nominated for record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist, capping off a year in which she became a pop sensation, thanks to hits like "Drivers license," "Traitor," "Good 4 U" and "Deja Vu."

When are the Grammy Awards?

The 64th Grammy Awards will be held Jan. 31, 2022. The live ceremony will be broadcast on CBS and on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena (currently known as the Staples Center before changing names on Christmas Day) in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

No host has been named for the 2022 ceremony yet. Trevor Noah hosted 2021's festivities.

Who is nominated for a Grammy Award?

Here's a look at the nominees in some of the more high profile categories.

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“’Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi

“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo