So, who won the Oscars this year? It's the question you likely went into the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony wondering — and you're about to get some answers (and we'll all see how the astrologers' predictions stacked up).

Yes, the performances and red carpet looks are headline-making, but the real point of the 95th Academy Awards is to crown the best of the best in film achievement.

And there's a lot to celebrate in 2023. The surreal parallel-universe hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All At Once" leads the pack with 11 nominations going into the ceremony March 12. The dark Irish dramedy about friendship (and donkeys), "The Banshees of Inisherin," follows closely behind with nine.

A coveted Academy Award statue. Kurt Krieger / Corbis via Getty Images

Some of the big questions set to be answered with Sunday's ceremony include: Will comeback actors and first-time nominees Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere") and Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") continue dominating the awards circuit? Will Michelle Yeoh make history as the first Asian woman win to win the Oscar for best actress? In the best supporting actress category, will Angela Bassett, again, do the thing?

With more than 20 categories across all aspects of the movie making process, it can be hard to keep up with who emerges victorious.

We'll keep this list updated as the winners are announced throughout the night.

Best picture

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Actress in a leading role

Cate Blanchett — “Tár”

Ana de Armas — “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough — “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams — “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Directing

Todd Field —“Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Ostlund — “Triangle of Sadness”

Steven Spielberg — “The Fabelmans”

Actor in a leading role

Austin Butler — “Elvis”

Colin Farrell — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser — “The Whale”

Paul Mescal — “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy — “Living”

Actress in a supporting role

Angela Bassett — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau — “The Whale”

Kerry Condon — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis — “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Stephanie Hsu — “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Actor in a supporting role

Brendan Gleeson — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry — “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch — “The Fabelmans”

Barry Keoghan — “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan — “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Costume design

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Sound

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Music (original score)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Writing (Adapted screenplay)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Writing (Original screenplay)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Live-action short film

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Animated short film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Music (original song)

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Documentary feature film

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Documentary short film

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

International feature

Germany, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Belgium, “Close”

Poland, “EO”

Ireland, “The Quiet Girl”

Animated feature film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Makeup and hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Production design

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Film editing

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Cinematography

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Visual effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”