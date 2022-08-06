Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt celebrate daughter Lyla’s 2nd birthday with loving posts

Happy birthday, Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt celebrated daughter Lyla's second birthday with sweet and silly Instagram posts Saturday morning.

"My baby’s birthday! I can’t believe we have a 2 year old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I’ve ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble. in true leo fashion we’ve been celebrating all month and will continue to," Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned a joyful photo of the mom and daughter, adding a lion emoji at the end.

Chris Pratt took an amusing approach to his daughter's birthday message, sharing a photo of a doll which he clarified was "not an actual photo of Lyla."

"Happy Birthday Lyla! Already two years old!! You’re a great little sister to Jack. A great big sister to Eloise. And I don’t know why I’m writing this 'to you' because you’re not on Instagram obviously. But I do want the world to know!! Daddy loves you! To be clear, the doll pictured above is not an actual picture of Lyla," he wrote with the hashtag #BigBirthdayEnergy.

In May, the couple welcomed their second child, Eloise. Pratt is also father to Jack, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In July, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted a throwback picture of her holding her daughter as they donned matching pink jumpsuits.

“When your phone shows you a picture to remind you of this time last year,” she captioned the post. “They grow up so fast. (Also need to get on the matching outfits for all 3 of us girls!)”

During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in May, Chris Pratt revealed a nickname that Lyla has for her grandmother, lauding his mother-in-law Maria Shriver.

“First of all, she’s like a living saint. I really do believe that,” the "Jurassic World" star said of Schwarzenegger Pratt’s mother. “She’s fantastic. ... She’s super doting. We call her ‘Mama G.’ And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to ‘Mama G’s’ house.’”

But “Mama G” isn’t the only cute nickname that Lyla calls Shriver. She also likes to call her “Mom.”

“Lyla, when I walk in a room, she’s like, ‘Mom! Mom!’” Shriver said on a March episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t know why she calls me Mom. But Katherine keeps saying, ‘No, G.’”

In May, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted a photo of the mother-daughter duo "cuddling and playing with dolls and ponies."

"A dream come true," she captioned the photo with a heart-with-arrow emoji.