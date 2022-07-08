Katherine Schwarzenegger posts cute pic twinning with daughter Lyla

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is enjoying every minute with her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Lyla.

On Thursday, she shared a throwback selfie of herself holding her baby girl as they wore matching pink jumpsuits. The star said the photo was a year old.

“When your phone shows you a picture to remind you of this time last year," Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the cute photo. "They grow up so fast. (Also need to get on the matching outfits for all 3 of us girls!)”

In August 2020, Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed Lyla with husband Chris Pratt, per People. The couple are also parents to their 2-month-old daughter, Eloise. Pratt is also the father of 9-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

During a May appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Pratt praised mother-in-law Maria Shriver and revealed the cute nicknames that Lyla has for her grandmother.

“First of all, she’s like a living saint. I really do believe that,” he said of Schwarzenegger Pratt’s mother. “She’s fantastic. ... She’s super doting. We call her ‘Mama G.’ And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to ‘Mama G’s’ house.'"

However, "Mama G" isn't the only adorable nickname that Lyla has given Shriver. She also likes to call her "Mom.”

“Lyla, when I walk in a room, she’s like, ‘Mom! Mom!’” Shriver, 66, revealed on a March episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t know why she calls me Mom. But Katherine keeps saying, ‘No, G.’”

Since Lyla's birth, Schwarzenegger Pratt has shared some cute photos of her daughter on Instagram, though the child's face is always turned away from the camera. In January, she posted a slideshow of Lyla dressed up in a cute bear onesie and spending time with her parents in the great outdoors.

"My little cozy 🐻 enjoying some wide open spaces 💫," she captioned the pics.

Then, in May, Schwarzenegger Pratt shared two photos of herself holding Lyla as they played with her doll and a pony.

"A dream come true 💘," Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote in the caption.

