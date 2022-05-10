Chris Pratt reveals the grandma nickname the family gave Maria Shriver

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's 1-year-old daughter, Lyla, doesn't only like to call her grandmother Maria Shriver "Mom."

During a Tuesday appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Pratt opened up about fatherhood and said that he, Schwarzenegger Pratt and Lyla all like to call Shriver "Mama G."

"First of all, she's like a living saint. I really do believe that," he said of Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother. "She's fantastic. She's so engaged and thoughtful and caring and her house is like .... a welcoming kind of retreat. You just kind of relax when you go there. It's really nice.

"She's super doting. We call her 'Mama G.' And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to 'Mama G's' house," he continued.

That nickname is similar to another one Lyla has used to refer to Shriver: "Mom."

“Lyla, when I walk in a room, she’s like, ‘Mom! Mom!’” Shriver recalled in March on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t know why she calls me 'Mom.' But Katherine keeps saying, ‘No, G.’”

Pratt noted on Tuesday that Shriver's house is the "one thing" that makes Lyla "the most excited." However, she isn't alone because "all the kids" love to visit the TODAY contributor's home.

“It probably doesn’t hurt that there are giant bowls of candy everywhere,” he joked.

In 2019, Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt got married. They later welcomed Lyla, who is Shriver's only grandchild, in 2020, and they are currently expecting another baby. Pratt is also a father to his 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

While recalling his love story with Schwarzenegger Pratt, the "Jurassic World Dominion" star said he was "a little" nervous to meet his future mother-in-law for the first time.

"I think anybody who's, like, in love and meeting someone's parents for the first time, you want to leave a good impression," he said. "I was a little nervous. But she put me at ease and you know how she is. She raked me across the coals for about five minutes and then it was good."

Schwarzenegger Pratt appreciates everything that her mother does for her family. In May 2021, she penned a beautiful Mother's Day essay about her mom in Shriver's Sunday Paper newsletter. In the essay, she spoke about how great it was to see Shriver become a grandmother.

“Embarking on this new chapter of motherhood allowed for a new blossoming of a part of my relationship with my own mother,” Schwarzenegger Pratt said. “She was the first person to meet our daughter and it was a moment I will never forget.

"To watch her step into the role of grandmother has been one of the greatest joys of my life — and let me tell you, she is just as perfect, playful and fun at being a grandmother as you can imagine," she added.