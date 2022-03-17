Maria Shriver opens up about parenting style, asking for thank-you notes
In the latest edition of Social Dilemmas, Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Maria Shriver answer questions from viewers about awkward situations, including how to handle friends making jokes about you, improving the relationship between parents and in-laws and what to do if you hear your child’s friend speaking offensively about the girls in their class.March 17, 2022
Maria Shriver opens up about parenting style, asking for thank-you notes
