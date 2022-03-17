Maria Shriver shares the hilarious nickname her granddaughter gave her 

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her three siblings aren’t the only ones who call Maria Shriver “Mom.”

Schwarzenegger’s 19-month-old daughter, Lyla, does, too.

“Lyla, when I walk in a room, she’s like, ‘Mom! Mom!’” Shriver, 66, revealed on Thursday’s episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “I don’t know why she calls me Mom. But Katherine keeps saying, ‘No, G.’”

The NBC News special anchor became a grandma in Aug. 2020 when Schwarzenegger, 32, and her husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed their first child together.

Schwarzenegger and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor, 42, announced late last year that they are expecting their second baby. Pratt also shares 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

While chatting with Hoda, Shriver said she initially wasn't sure what type of grandmother she would be.

“I thought of my own grandmother who was really strict and kind of formidable,” Shriver said.

But it seems Shriver is a total softie with Lyla.

Last year, Schwarzenegger celebrated Shriver in a heartfelt Mother’s Day essay. In the piece, she shared the joys of watching her mom become a grandmother.

“Embarking on this new chapter of motherhood allowed for a new blossoming of a part of my relationship with my own mother,” she wrote. “She was the first person to meet our daughter and it was a moment I will never forget. To watch her step into the role of grandmother has been one of the greatest joys of my life — and let me tell you, she is just as perfect, playful and fun at being a grandmother as you can imagine.”

