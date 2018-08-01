Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Pink is 39 years young on Saturday, and her husband, motocross pro Carey Hart, is dishing out some humorous ribbing on social media in her honor with help from their two adorable kids.

The "What About Us" singer's family, currently on the road for her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour, went all out with cute throwback photos, sweet messages and a ton of balloons for the superstar mom.

Hart first shared on Instagram a carousel of pics of his lovely wife over the years, many of which are with him and their children, Willow Sage, 7, and Jameson Moon, 1.

He penned a sweet note in the caption: "Happy birthday to my amazing wife @pink!!!! We have been together almost 17 years, and it has been a true blessing to watch you grow from a crazy lil girl to a strong woman. ... And like Ive said before baby, you are like a fine wine!!!!"

Hart then concluded in jest, "I love you, happy 40th," along with silly-face emoji.

Another Instagram post from Pink's sweet hubby followed, this time a photo of Willow holding an enormous bundle of her mom's birthday balloons.

Ever the jokester, Hart wrote that he and their spunky daughter were "looking for an open window," presumably to float away with that extreme amount of helium!

Responding to her husband's wisecracks, Pink herself then took to Instagram to call him out for prematurely wishing her a happy 40th. The photo shows Hart, Willow and Jameson together in a room packed with balloons, two of which are shaped as in the numbers three and nine.

"@hartluck I have the balloons to prove it ... Although that says I’m 93 I think. Thanks for all the birthday love everyone (except @hartluck)," she wrote.

We're so glad to see Pink is on the ups after some harrowing experiences throughout the tour. Son Jameson developed hand, foot and mouth disease, while an illness of her own led to hospitalization and cancelled show dates.

Through it all, Pink's family and fans have stuck by her, always supporting this strong woman who has been so open about her own vulnerabilities, including sharing her triumphs and insecurities about motherhood. Happy birthday to an amazing performer — who we're sure will next year make 40 look just as good as 39!