Pink’s rock star daughter, Willow Sage, learns from the best when it comes to embracing self-expression, so it's no surprise that that the youngster went all-out with a cool, new hair color — just in time for her 7th birthday!

In honor of her big day, dad Carey Hart took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of Willow in the midst of what looks like a fun-filled birthday bash, complete with tons of ice cream, cake, mocktails and other treats.

The former motocross star penned a heartfelt message to his daughter in a caption.

"Happy 7th birthday to my bad ass daughter Willow!!!!!" he wrote. "I love this little girl more than life itself. She is becoming such a strong, smart, sensitive, little girl. I’m so proud of everything you are and I enjoy every moment we are together. Even when you are giving me a hard time! Happy 7th big girl, your mamma, little brother, and papa love you around the moon 10 million times and back."

Awww!

As for her new 'do, the formerly blonde (but always glittery) Willow debuted the look Friday on Hart's Instagram. Dad, of course, shared his pride for Willow’s adventuresome spirit.

“Have you met my daughter Wednesday Addams??? Love you munchkin,” Hart wrote, referencing the "Addams Family" character, followed by the hashtag #MyDaughterIsMorePunkThanYours. Willow played up the punk attitude with an adorably mischievous camera stare.

Hart — who decided with wife Pink to bring Willow and her younger brother, Jameson, 1, along for the singer’s memory-making world tour — also shared a candid moment of the tour-life fun, this time with an unposed, but still purple Willow.

“Beach party!!!!” the doting father wrote of his adorable kids playing with an impossibly cute puppy.

Beach party!!!! A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

Pink and Hart teach their kids to welcome spontaneity, in more than just hair color.

"(A) very important thing I tell my daughter is it’s very fun to be weird," Pink said in a pre-tour interview. "And it’s very boring to be normal."

Judging by her bold camera stare, her carefree smile and her playful spirit, the 7-year-old is listening to mom’s advice. Happy birthday, Willow!