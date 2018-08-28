Pink's son Jameson develops hand, foot and mouth disease while touring

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's no secret that Pink's young children are seasoned road warriors. While the singer has been circling the globe on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour, Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1, have been right by her side.

But there comes a time when every road warrior hits a speed bump. And that time is now: Pink's husband Carey Hart recently revealed on Instagram that both kids are sick (warning for language in the caption below).

"Wanna know how glamorous tour can be?" Hart wrote, sharing a photo of their son Jameson with red splotches on his skin and another of Willow in the tub.

Jameson has hand, foot and mouth disease, while Willow has a high fever, he wrote.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a contagious viral infection generally contracted by young children, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is "characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet."

The clinic says "there's no specific treatment" for the disease, and symptoms include fever, sore throat, painful blisters and a rash.

This isn't the first bout with illness the family has faced. Pink had to postpone one show in May and another earlier in August after becoming ill.

But before they got sick, Jameson and Willow seemed to be having a wonderful time with Mom and Dad on the road.

We feel for the kids, and for Pink — who knows the show has to go on. Here's hoping everybody gets well soon!

