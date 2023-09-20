Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture of Malti and her favorite doll

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared more photos of her daughter on social media, featuring one very special, lovable guest.

"A girl and her Ganpati," Chopra Jonas, 41, captioned a recent Instagram post featuring several photos of her 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

"Always with us... wherever we go."

In the series of photos, Malti Marie is holding her favorite stuffy, Ganpati — a lord Ganesha soft toy.

In the Hindu religion, Ganesha is the elephant-headed god of beginnings, and is traditionally worshipped as the patron of intellectuals, bankers, scribes and authors.

In one photo, Malti and her Ganpati appear in front of a small Lord Ganesha idol, complete with incense and what appears to be an offering.

Another photo shows Malti's favorite stuffy, Ganpati, sitting in a Malti's very own chair. In another photo, Malti is tightly hugging her Ganpati.

In one particularly sweet photo, Chopra Jonas is seen holding her daughter as Malti looks away from the camera. The proud mom has her chin near her daughter's cheek and is looking upward, appearing to be mid laugh and certainly appreciating the small, every day joys of being a mom.

Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, diligently avoided sharing pictures of their daughter showing her face after she was born in January, 2022 via surrogate.

Eventually, however, the parents did share a photo of their daughter's face in February, 2023.

The picture, posted to Instagram, showed Chopra Jonas carrying Malti, who is seen facing the camera wearing a pink outfit and pink bow.

Now that the parents have decided to share more glimpses of their daughter, fans are learning more about the tight-knit family of three. Here's everything we know about Malti Marie:

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, 1

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022 and is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' first child together.

The couple announced their daughter's arrival in a joint statement shared via Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the statement read. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

In a wide-ranging interview with TODAY.com for its April 2023 digital cover, Chopra Jonas revealed the sweet meaning behind her daughter’s name.

Malti is the middle name of Chopra’s mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. Malti’s middle name, Marie, is the middle name of Nick’s mother, Denise Jonas.

Malti was born one trimester early and spent 110 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), first at Rady Children’s Hospital in La Jolla, California, then at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

In a February 2023 interview with British Vogue, Chopra Jonas discussed the difficult first 110 days of her daughter's young life.

"She was so small, smaller than my hand,” the actor told the publication at the time. “I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her.”

In the same digital cover interview with TODAY.com, Chopra Jonas credited her husband, Nick Jonas, for helping her get through what she called a "harrowing time."

“I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me,'" Chopra Jonas said at the time. "And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.”

Chopra Jonas said that she didn't believe her daughter's time in the NICU "was our test. I think it was her test."

“I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak," the mom continued. "And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her.”

After 110 days, the new parents were able to bring their daughter home. Chopra Jonas said that even though Malti was no longer in the NICU, those first days and months home were "difficult."

"You know your child is alive, because (in the NICU) you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor)," she told TODAY.com in April. "I couldn't sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on."

In an Instagram post celebrating his daughter's homecoming and honoring Chopra Jonas on her first Mother's Day, Jonas reflected on the "last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on."

"Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Jonas wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the new family of three.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Eventually, Chopra Jonas was able to settle into motherhood and enjoy her daughter without constantly fearing for her health.

After Malti turned 1, she visited Chopra Jonas’ home country of India for the first time, the mom told TODAY.com for its digital cover story.

“She’s like, eating it with both her hands, as if she’s eating ice cream!” Chopra Jonas said at the time, adding that both she and her husband want their daughter to be bilingual in Hindi and English.

During Malti’s time in the NICU, Chopra Jonas said she would soothe her daughter by singing her Hindi lullabies.

In August, 2023, Jonas shared a series of family vacation photos on Instagram, including pictures of Malti in a pool on what appears to be a boat and enjoying the beach with her mom and dad.

"July was a movie," Jonas captioned the post.

In a Mother's Day Instagram post in May, Chopra Jonas celebrated her own mother, gave love to "all the moms out there" and had a special message for the baby girl who made her a mom.

"I love you Malti Marie," Chopra Jonas wrote at the end of the Instagram post caption. "Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest (honor) of my life that you chose me."