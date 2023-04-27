In those long days in the NICU, Priyanka says she and Nick divided the days so that someone was always with the baby, whether it was holding her skin-to-skin or watching the NICU nurses care for her.



“I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test,” Priyanka tells Hoda about Malti’s battle for her life. “I realized very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak, because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone…that we’ve got her.”

“From the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever.”

Bringing the baby to their Los Angeles home was difficult, Priyanka says, because in the NICU, “you know your child is alive, because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on.”

As she’s speaking with Hoda, Priyanka shares that Malti, now 1, is in India with her, currently sleeping in the next room with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. (Priyanka later explains that Malti is Dr. Chopra’s middle name, while Marie is the middle name of Nick’s mom, Denise Jonas.) It was Malti’s inaugural visit to the country, and Priyanka says her daughter experienced all kinds of firsts, from going to a Hindu temple to eating spicy Indian food.



“She’s like, eating it with both her hands,” Priyanka laughs while mimicking the motions, “as if she’s eating ice cream!” Priyanka says she and Nick want their daughter to be bilingual in Hindi and English, and that the baby is still soothed by the Hindi lullabies that Priyanka sang to her in the NICU, the same songs her own mother used to serenade her with.

THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM

In “Citadel,” which premieres on April 28, Priyanka plays the character of Nadia Sinh. Nadia and another spy, played by Richard Madden, are former agents whose memories have been wiped and are now fighting a new world order, with a little help from an associate played by Stanley Tucci. Before the season has even been released, Amazon Studios has greenlit development of several spin-offs that will be produced in different languages in other countries, including Italy and India.



Back on the TV screen again, Priyanka sizzles in high-octane action scenes.



“It’s so crazy when I think about your life, because it has all the facets. You are a beautiful mom and a loving wife,” says Hoda. “And then, in this show, ‘Citadel,’ you’re kicking ass. Every woman is like, ‘Yes! I wanna have that kind of moxie.’ Is there a part of you who has that stuff inside you, like your character does in ‘Citadel?’”



“I’m from the land of Gandhi. I believe in nonviolence. But!” Priyanka says with a laugh, “I could take someone on, I’m pretty sure of that.”

Priyanka is also appearing in the upcoming romantic comedy “Love Again,” which co-stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion as herself. (There’s also a delightful cameo from her husband, Nick.) Her character, Mira Ray, is a woman coping with the loss of her fiancé by texting her feelings to his old cell phone number…not realizing it was reassigned to Heughan’s character.



“You know those rom-coms like ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ and ‘Jerry Maguire,’ those kind of movies that … make you cry a little bit, and then make you want to just eat a tub of ice cream? This is one of those feel-good, amazing movies — with original music from Celine! It just warms your heart,” Priyanka tells Hoda.



While it seems fitting that she has managed to find adventure and romance both professionally and personally, Priyanka says the stability she now enjoys is a result of finally embracing what she never focused on in the first part of her career: balance.



“I used to burn the candle on both ends. I’d never even taken a vacation for 10 years because I was greedy. I was like, ‘I want to do everything. I don’t want someone else to have this part.’ Slowly I realized that just chipped away at my soul,” she tells Hoda.

Now, Priyanka has a crystal-clear understanding of what “work-life balance” means. There’s a new, non-negotiable hard stop to her work day: Malti’s bath time.



“After that, I’m not available. We do bath time, story time, bedtime,” she says. “And then it’s our time (for me and Nick), whether we … have friends over or just sit together and watch a movie.”



Having left behind the “all work-no play” mantra she used to live by, Priyanka says family is now the fuel that inspires her to work hard.



“It just makes me want to conquer the world. When I wake up and do a million things, I can do them really well, because I know that I come back home to my family,” she says. “And that’s such a priority to me now.”



And so, until she jets off to her next premiere or press engagement or photo shoot or movie set, you will probably find Priyanka — in this new season of her life – wherever Nick and Malti are. In love. Fulfilled. Balanced...and fully bloomed.