Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra and other new moms share touching Mother's Day posts

Happy Mother's Day, to all the new moms out there!

First-time celebrity mammas are celebrating Mother's Day with their little ones and families, posting some of the sweetest moments on social media.

Paris Hilton took to Instagram May 14, sharing a series of photos smiling and holding her "little angel baby," Phoenix, including a few alongside her mom and husband Carter Reum.

"Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had," she wrote. "It’s a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms."

"Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love," she continued. "There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself."

Hilton then noted how grateful she was for the "beautiful journey" that she's currently been on as a mom. She added that Mother's Days is an opportunity to celebrate all the women who "brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today."

The 42-year-old called her own mother her "biggest inspiration," who showed her the true meaning of strength and love.

"As for me, I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever. He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life," she added.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible moms out there, you are all true superheroes!" she concluded.

Earlier this year, Hilton, who welcomed her baby boy via surrogate, announced the birth on Instagram in January with a picture of Phoenix that showed his hand wrapped around her thumb.

She captioned the post, “You are already loved beyond words.”

New mom Priyanka Chopra also celebrated Mother's Day, sharing a sweet Instagram post honoring all mothers and thanking her daughter, Malti, for making her a mom.

"Im so lucky to have always known the love of a mother," she wrote. "My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grand mothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!"

Calling all moms superheroes, Chopra continued, "As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree😍), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude."

The 40-year-old actor also thanked husband Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Miller-Jonas, for raising an "exceptional son."

"And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me," Chopra wrote.

Chopra honored the important women in her life with two photos: one of her lying on the bed kissing Malti on the head with her mom closely behind her, and another of her laughing at a table with the two of them.

Malti was born via surrogacy in January 2022, then hospitalized in the NICU for 110 days

Rebel Wilson celebrated her first Mother's Day by sharing a series of photos that showed her smiling with her daughter, Royce Lillian.

"Happy Mother’s Day!" she wrote, adding that she woke up at 5:30 a.m. and to change a diaper.

In the first shot, she's sitting with her partner, Ramona Agruma, as Royce, who is dressed in a pink sweater, gray sweatpants and a hat that resembles a bunny, laughs in her lap.

Wilson also posted photos of herself walking with Royce on what appears to be a boat and another photo that showed them lounging on the beach together.

Though she was already a stepmom, Heather Rae Moussa shared a sweet Mother's Day post for her first holiday with her newborn son, who she and Tarek El Moussa welcomed in January.

"Celebrating my first Mother’s day as a mommy this year but lucky enough to have two bonus kids who have made me feel so special every year," she captioned an Instagram video.

The footage included shots of her son, Tristan Jay, as well as videos and images from her pregnancy. She also featured moments with her entire family and two other kids.

"Being a new mommy to Tristan Jay is a feeling I can’t describe. I have so much love for all three El Moussa babies that my heart can barely take it," she continued. "Being a mother has completed me in ways I never knew was possible and changed my life for the better."

The "Selling Sunset" star wished a happy Mother's Day to "all the new mommys, bonus moms, grandmas, step-moms, soon-to-be mamas, and mother-figures."