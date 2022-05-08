Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share 1st photo of baby after 100 days in NICU

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have shared the first photo of their daughter, Malti Marie.

On Instagram, the couple shared the same image of Chopra Jonas cradling their infant daughter to her chest while Jonas leaned over her shoulder to hold Marie’s hand. In the caption, they penned a lengthy message about their parenthood journey after announcing in January that they welcomed their first child via surrogate.

In the post on Sunday, the couple reveaed for the first time she was in the NICU for more than 100 days.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the joint caption read. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The caption continued, reading, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada—,” the message concluded. “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Chopra Jonas added her own message to her husband at the end of her post, writing, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Jonas also penned a touching ode to his wife on her first Mother’s Day, writing, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness.”

“I am so grateful to be on this journey with you,” he added. “You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The couple commented on one another’s posts, with Jonas simply sharing a red heart emoji under his wife’s post. Chopra Jonas shared a crying emoji and a heart eyes emoji, adding, “I love you” to her message.The "Jealous" singer is the latest Jonas brother to join the land of fatherhood. Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are parents to two daughters, Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.

Joe Jonas and his wife, Sophie Turner, have a daughter named Willa, who will turn 2 in July.

Turner revealed to Elle UK this month that she and Joe are expecting their second child together, telling the magazine, "It’s what life is about for me — raising the next generation."

‘The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength," she added. "We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever."