Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome 1st child via surrogate

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are parents!

The couple, who tied the knot in India in December 2018, announced Friday in a joint statement on Instagram that they've welcomed their first child via a surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the statement said.

The happy news comes six months after the couple shared never-before-seen photos from the day the Jonas Brothers singer proposed on the Greek island of Crete.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️” Chopra Jonas, 39, wrote next to a close-up photo of the pair who look to be moments away from sharing a kiss.

The photo also provides a birds-eye view of the large Tiffany & Co cushion-cut diamond ring that Jonas, 29, presented to his bride-to-be when he popped the question.

The musician shared his own sweet pic of the couple enjoying dinner after the proposal. In the caption, he wrote, "3 years ago today."

In March 2021, Chopra Jonas opened up about the couple's relationship while chatting with Oprah Winfrey during an episode of Winfrey's talk show "Super Soul."

“I may have judged the book by the cover,” she admitted when reflecting on the early days of the pair's courtship when she and Jonas first began exchanging flirtatious texts. “I didn’t honestly take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids. He’s in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s something that he’d want to do. I did that to myself for a while until I actually went out with him.”

But after her first time going out with Jonas, Chopra Jonas knew she'd met someone unlike anyone else she'd ever dated.

“He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams,” she explained. “Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage.”