In Drew Barrymore's house, she lays down the law, especially when it comes to her two kids, Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

In an Aug. 10 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Barrymore revealed a few rules that she likes her kids to follow whenever they're at home.

One of them is to not have too much screen time on their personal devices.

“We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens,” she said. “But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads.”

“During the pandemic when schools were virtual, we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it," Barrymore continued. “Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions. I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together.”

Barrymore also said she doesn't mind her kids flopping around the couch. To make her home safe for them, she tends to buy furniture that doesn't have any "sharp" edges.

But other than that, she loves to enjoy her Upper East Side home in New York City with Olive and Frankie.

“I have a tattoo that says ‘home is where we are,’ and it’s true,” she said. “Wherever I am with my girls I feel like I’m at home. Even if we’re just at a restaurant, I pour out the contents of my bag — my camera, my crossword puzzle, my lip balm, my book, a deck of cards — and we’re right at home.”

Read on to learn more about Barrymore's two kids.

Olive Barrymore Kopelman

In 2012, Barrymore welcomed her daughter Olive with Kopelman.

In 2019, Barrymore talked about her daughter's love of design when she wrote an essay for TODAY Style’s “Why I Love My” series.

"My daughter Olive is totally becoming a little designer, and she likes to help me decorate and place things," Barrymore said. "And then she loses interest relatively quickly. She’s 7 years old. But I think people who have really strong opinions and who aren’t vacillating and indecisive, we figure it out and we kind of go after it. And that is definitely my daughter Olive."

In the essay, Barrymore noted she initially did not want Olive or her younger daughter, Frankie, to be child actors. Although she noticed both of her kids are "total performers," Barrymore said her older daughter realizes she "would prefer she wait until she’s 18" to decide what to do with her life.

Other than her acting gene and her love of design, Olive is also a fashionista.

In 2022, Barrymore compared her daughter to a socialite during an interview with People and said that Olive was "a total Edie Beale."

“She constructs amazing things and is really, has great ingenuity when it comes to like tailoring clothes," she said.

Barrymore added that Olive is also "obsessed" with the Glow Recipe skin care brand.

“And I’m like, ‘Wait, no, this is too active. You’re too young,’” she said. “So she just wants to wear it and play it with it and loves the packaging, and I’m like ‘We have to take this slowly, let’s do some Neutrogena some Cetaphil.’ She already wants the fun of it.”

Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

Frankie Barrymore Kopelman and Drew Barrymore in March 2017. Getty Images

In 2014, Barrymore welcomed her second daughter, Frankie, with Kopelman.

For Frankie's birthday in 2021, her mom shared an adorable video on Instagram of Frankie narrating a cartoon video of a cat who tries to get people to help the Earth.

The video also aired on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

“Hi everyone, my name is Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, and guess what? Earth Day is my birthday!” Barrymore's youngest kid said in the clip. "And I only have one wish: I want you to help our planet."

Frankie then gave viewers wonderful suggestions to help planet Earth like riding a bike, recycling or planting a tree.

Barrymore captioned the post, "Happy Earth Day Birthday to my daughter Frankie!!"

Then, in April 2023, Kopelman celebrated Frankie's birthday by sharing a couple of cute pics of his daughter on Instagram.

In every one of the snaps, Frankie stood beside a large cherry blossom tree.

"Every year on her birthday, we take pictures with the cherry blossoms," Kopelman wrote. "Love you to the moon and back Frankie, HBD! They bloom for you kid…"