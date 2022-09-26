Drew Barrymore celebrates daughter’s 10th birthday: ‘Today we get your ears pierced’

Happy 10th birthday to Drew Barrymore's daughter Olive!

Barrymore, 47, shared a delightful close-up photo of herself with the then-baby Olive on Instagram on Sept. 26, writing, "Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things."

Continued Barrymore, wrapping Olive's younger sister, Frankie, 8, into the story, "I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie. The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel????"

Reese Witherspoon, who celebrated her son Tennessee's 10th birthday on Sept. 26 with an Instagram post of her own, chimed in with good wishes in the comments, writing, "Happy Birthday sweet Olive!!"

Barrymore shares Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman, to whom she was married from 2012-16.

Barrymore told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2012 she came up with the little girl's name while pregnant with Olive.

"I never would have guessed that would have been the name," she said then. "But I was reading a book with my husband. I was three months pregnant and they said your baby is the size of an olive, and that was it. We never looked back."

DeGeneres joked that perhaps it could have been "peanut" or "grapefruit" or even "kidney bean." But Barrymore noted, "Kidney's not such a fun name."

Barrymore with Olive in 2014 at a Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by The Honest Company in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

A former child actor who was in front of the camera at a very young age, Barrymore has said she's careful to keep her children on the periphery of the spotlight.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that’s all on the table — but (Olive and Frankie themselves) are not," she told People in 2020.

“Because of my life experiences, I’m not selling my brand on my kids. I won’t do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it’s really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."