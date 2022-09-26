'Tenn turns 10!' See Reese Witherspoon’s sparkly birthday tribute to her son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her youngest son Tennessee's 10th birthday.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my wonderful boy, Tennessee!! Your brilliant curiosity and endless energy make me smile every day! I’m so lucky to be your mama. I love you buddy! Tenn turns 10!" the "Your Place or Mine" star wrote next to a photo of Tennessee sporting sunglasses that she posted Sept. 26 on Instagram.

The Oscar winner added several emoji likely representing her son's interests, including a soccer ball and a football.

Witherspoon's "Cruel Intentions" co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar hopped into the comments of her post to wish Tennessee the best on his big day.

"Happy bday Tenn!!! Double digits!!" wrote Gellar.

Witherspoon shares Tennessee with her husband of 11 years, Hollywood agent Jim Toth.

The "Legally Blonde" star's birthday post to her son comes a little more than two weeks after she wished her look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, a happy 23rd birthday on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite daughter, Ava!! Every day that I get to watch you become the most amazing woman is such a gift. Your gigantic heart, generous spirit, and endless creativity inspire me every day. I love you so much," she wrote next to a pic of her and her daughter posing together on a beach.

Witherspoon shares her daughter and her oldest son, Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe.

When Deacon Phillippe turned 18 in October 2021, both of his parents celebrated the milestone with him — and his proud dad posted pics from the festivities on Instagram.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup. (I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)," wrote the actor.

Witherspoon shared her own tribute to her son on Instagram. Next to several images of the teen over the years, she wrote, "How did this happen?!! @deaconphillippe is 18?!!

"One day he was trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs, and playing American Ninja Warrior in the backyard. The next day, he is taller than me, cooking the family steaks on the grill and making his own music with his best friends," she continued.

She added, "My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars."