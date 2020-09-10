Drew Barrymore on protecting her family: 'I'm not selling my brand on my kids'

Drew Barrymore will give viewers a glimpse at her life on her upcoming self-titled talk show, but there will be limits to how much her two children will be on display.

Barrymore, who has daughters Frankie, 6, and Olive, 7, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, says the kids will be part of the show in a unique way.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"My life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table — but (Olive and Frankie themselves) are not," she told People.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids. I won't do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

Barrymore, 45, knows her story as a child star who dealt with addiction is well known. Now, she says the focus of her life is on her kids.

"I started (in this industry) when I was in diapers," she said. "At 13, it was that sad sob story. And then I picked myself back up. I've been married, I've gotten divorced, I've raised myself, for better or worse. I have these two girls who are my entire universe. And it has all been out there."

Barrymore, whose show premieres next Monday, says 2020 has presented some interesting parenting challenges.

"My daughter asked me the meaning of life the other day. She's 6 and she's very interesting," the “Santa Clarita Diet” star said. "I got very quiet, and in this very spiritual divine intervention, only one thing came to my head when I searched for the answer, and it was so loud and present.

"I said, 'Frankie, I believe the meaning of life is that we're here to take care of each other.' And this year just instills that and puts it all in such perspective."

Like so many others, Barrymore’s parenting skills have been put to the test while quarantining.

“I just tried to find routine with my kids. Go on a bike ride, take a car ride, break out the chalk and do hopscotch, board games, do seeding things in little cups and make signs and be inventive,” she said during an April appearance on TODAY.

“And then school started. And it all went out the window. The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I’m three weeks in. I’ve got this,’ I cried every day, all day long.”

Barrymore makes no bones about her feelings for children nor does she hide her intent not to walk down the aisle again. In addition to Kopelman, she’s also been married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.

"I will never get married again! ... I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like, I have two options. Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor," she told People.