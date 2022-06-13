IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From sneakers to reflective gear, 29 expert-picked products to have for walking

Drew Barrymore celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘E.T.’ with throwback photos from the set

The actor shared some behind-the-scenes shots with director Steven Spielberg.

Drew Barrymore visits TODAY to talk 'E.T.' in 1983

Feb. 22, 201901:48
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Drew Barrymore is feeling nostalgic for one of her most popular movies.

The actor posted a series of throwback photos from the set of “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” in honor of the classic movie’s 40th anniversary.

Several pictures feature Barrymore with director Steven Spielberg.

“Behind The Scenes of E.T. Happy 40th Anniversary,” she captioned a series of photos.

Barrymore was 7 when she became a child star playing Gertie in “E.T.” The film, which remains one of the most iconic movies Spielberg has made, was released on June 11, 1982. It won four Academy Awards and was nominated for five others, including best picture and best director for Spielberg.

Drew Barrymore on the set of "E.T.".
Drew Barrymore in "E.T."Corbis via Getty Images

Barrymore has certainly been enjoying celebrating the film. In April, she posted a TikTok with Dee Wallace, who played her mother in the movie, recreating a shot on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in which Wallace held her.

“I mean, I knew you were going to be a director, producer back then,” Wallace said.

Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace swap stories from ‘ET’ set

April 19, 202201:03

Barrymore also said she planned to enlist Spielberg to commemorate the film’s anniversary with her daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8.

“I’ve actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it,” she told People in February. “He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he’s known them throughout their lives. I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He’s a big father figure to me.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.