Drew Barrymore celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘E.T.’ with throwback photos from the set

Drew Barrymore is feeling nostalgic for one of her most popular movies.

The actor posted a series of throwback photos from the set of “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial,” in honor of the classic movie’s 40th anniversary.

Several pictures feature Barrymore with director Steven Spielberg.

“Behind The Scenes of E.T. Happy 40th Anniversary,” she captioned a series of photos.

Barrymore was 7 when she became a child star playing Gertie in “E.T.” The film, which remains one of the most iconic movies Spielberg has made, was released on June 11, 1982. It won four Academy Awards and was nominated for five others, including best picture and best director for Spielberg.

Drew Barrymore in "E.T." Corbis via Getty Images

Barrymore has certainly been enjoying celebrating the film. In April, she posted a TikTok with Dee Wallace, who played her mother in the movie, recreating a shot on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in which Wallace held her.

“I mean, I knew you were going to be a director, producer back then,” Wallace said.

Barrymore also said she planned to enlist Spielberg to commemorate the film’s anniversary with her daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8.

“I’ve actually been speaking with Steven Spielberg about it,” she told People in February. “He calls my girls who he held when they were babies, and he’s known them throughout their lives. I do want to revel in this moment with them and include them and celebrate with Steven. He’s a big father figure to me.”